Starnacht boss Ramusch wants to help flood victims

In fact, it was the first time in 25 years that the pop mecca in the Wachau had to be canceled. Despite all the losses and organizational hurdles, initiator Martin Ramusch had other concerns: "My first thought was not about our own damage, but I wondered how all those in the region who now have to fear for their homes and possessions must be faring." Together with ORF, he assures the victims of the floods of his support and is certain that he will be able to welcome his loyal audience again next year.