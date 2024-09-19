Joan As Police Woman pursues her love of jazz

Stimulating creativity

Over the years, Wasser has become so routine that she no longer worries too much about recurring writer's block. "I no longer panic if I can't think of anything for a long time. But I also don't believe in something like writer's block. I believe that there are moments in life when you have to let yourself go and simply enjoy the world. If you give in to this impulse, your creativity automatically returns. Then you enter a phase where you are bubbling over with ideas and don't even know where to channel everything. You never know what will come next or what will happen tomorrow. The sooner you come to terms with this, the more relaxed you can live your life. As empty as I may be sometimes, it's comforting to know that this emptiness will always be filled again at some point."