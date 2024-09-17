On two days
Baker closes branches for birthday party
How is it possible to celebrate a party with all employees when the business normally never shuts down? Georg Resch, owner of Resch&Frisch, was also confronted with this question on the occasion of the company's 100th anniversary. Then he decided: "We'll close everything for two days! Branches and production facilities will therefore remain closed at the weekend.
"The 100th anniversary is a significant milestone in the history of our company. It is particularly important to us to share this moment with the people who have made a significant contribution to our success," says Georg Resch, owner and Managing Director of Resch&Frisch, who is keeping all branches and production facilities closed this coming weekend so that employees can come to the wholesale baker's birthday party.
The birthday party will take place in Mondsee, where Resch&Frisch will celebrate its 100th birthday. "We are expressing our thanks at this employee party," emphasizes Resch.
This means that customers will not be able to visit any of the Resch&Frisch stores on September 21 and 22. On Monday, September 23, operations will resume as normal.
Employer of 1400 employees
The family business has production sites in Wels and Gunskirchen and also operates 26 bakery-cafés in Upper Austria and Salzburg. In the previous year, the company generated a turnover of 147.6 million euros. Resch&Frisch employs 1400 people.
