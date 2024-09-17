Selenskyj: Showing Russians a true picture of the war

Ukraine is increasingly relying on drones

Ukraine has stepped up the production of drones in recent months. In recent months, the Ukrainian armed forces have increasingly used these drones to attack military and logistical targets on Russian territory in order to make it more difficult to supply Russian troops on the fronts in Ukraine. However, these combat drones only have low explosive power, but are currently the only way for Kiev to attack targets inside Russia. Despite repeated requests, the allies have so far not allowed Kiev to use the long-range weapons systems they have supplied - artillery rockets and cruise missiles - for these attacks.