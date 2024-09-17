Society lied to
Selenskyj: Showing Russians a true picture of the war
The Ukrainian state leadership wants to give the Russian population, blinded by propaganda, a realistic picture of the war - and thus undermine the pro-Kremlin reporting in the neighboring country.
"It is important for us that the perception of the war in Russia deteriorates," said President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address. Russian society must learn about the negative results of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's policies.
Selensky also spoke of his government's "victory plan", which he intends to present to US President Joe Biden during his visit to the USA in the next few days. According to the President, acute military issues should not be ignored.
"Of course, we are also preparing for what Russia will do next in the battles on the front", Selensky continued. For example, the Ukrainian leadership is constantly working to have sufficient forces and resources to manufacture and supply drones. "No matter how the situation in the world changes, no matter how the circumstances change: Ukrainian soldiers must get everything they need for our successful defensive and active actions." The provision of drones is not just a tactical issue, but a strategic priority.
Ukraine is increasingly relying on drones
Ukraine has stepped up the production of drones in recent months. In recent months, the Ukrainian armed forces have increasingly used these drones to attack military and logistical targets on Russian territory in order to make it more difficult to supply Russian troops on the fronts in Ukraine. However, these combat drones only have low explosive power, but are currently the only way for Kiev to attack targets inside Russia. Despite repeated requests, the allies have so far not allowed Kiev to use the long-range weapons systems they have supplied - artillery rockets and cruise missiles - for these attacks.
Selenskyj talks about Ukrainian "victory plan"
In this context, Selenskyj mentioned the Ukrainian "victory plan", which has "military, political, diplomatic and economic content". The most important steps had already been worked out "to get closer to peace - a real, just peace". "Taken together, this package can ensure the right development of the situation not only for Ukraine, but for all people in the world who value international law."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
