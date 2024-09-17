Jane’s Addiction: Fight and punches on stage

Psychological problems

Jane's Addiction did not give a reason for the sudden break in the statement. However, Navarro, Avery and Perkins gave a further explanation on Instagram. "Due to a persistent pattern of behavior and mental health issues with our singer Perry Farrell", they had no choice but to end the current tour. This had been decided out of concern for Farrell, but also for their own health and safety. The circumstances for a safe environment on stage and for great performances are currently not given. "We hope he finds the help he needs".