Tour canceled
Jane’s Addiction: Fight and punches on stage
The US band Jane's Addiction have abruptly ended their current North American tour after a wild argument between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro (see video above) during a concert on stage. The band had made the "difficult decision" to take a break as a group.
As a result, they are also canceling the rest of their concert tour, the band said in a statement on Monday. For the first time in 14 years, the rockers were back on tour in North America in their original line-up with singer Perry Farrell, bassist Eric Avery, drummer Stephen Perkins and guitarist Dave Navarro.
Psychological problems
Jane's Addiction did not give a reason for the sudden break in the statement. However, Navarro, Avery and Perkins gave a further explanation on Instagram. "Due to a persistent pattern of behavior and mental health issues with our singer Perry Farrell", they had no choice but to end the current tour. This had been decided out of concern for Farrell, but also for their own health and safety. The circumstances for a safe environment on stage and for great performances are currently not given. "We hope he finds the help he needs".
Singer Farrell attacked Navarro
A performance by the band in Boston last Friday was suddenly cut short after Farrell, 65, angrily walked up to Navarro, 57, in the middle of a song and punched the guitarist, video footage shows. Crew members and bassist Avery (59) intervene to restrain Farrell. Farrell's wife, singer Etty Lau Farrell, later wrote on Instagram that her husband was frustrated because he thought the band was playing too loudly and his voice could not be heard.
The alternative rockers came together in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. They released their first studio album "Nothing's Shocking" in 1988. The musicians split up several times, but always came back together for live performances and further recordings. Their hits include songs such as "Ocean Size", "Stop!", "Been Caught Stealing", "Jane Says" and Superhero".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
