Saalfelden narrowly says “yes” to the new Kika project

The Kika building, which has been vacant since July 2023, will be filled with life. On Monday evening, the municipal representatives of the Pinzgau town voted in favor of a rezoning by a very narrow margin: 13 votes to 11. This clears the way for the two Pinzgau entrepreneurs Patrick Müller and Klaus Wallner to fulfill their future project. In an initial reaction, the two expressed their delight to the "Krone" newspaper: "This is also a sign to the citizens and entrepreneurs. It shows that Saalfelden has the courage to make change possible."