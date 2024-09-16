Financial violations?
ManCity in “court”! League exclusion looms
An independent commission has begun hearings in London into the allegations against English soccer champions Manchester City! This was reported unanimously by British media. The Premier League is investigating coach Pep Guardiola's club for alleged financial violations in 115 cases. The league had already brought charges in February 2023 and handed the case over to the commission.
The charges relate to the 2009 to 2010 and 2022 to 2023 seasons. City is accused of providing incorrect financial information. This relates to sponsorship income, links to business partners, operating costs and salary information for coaches and players.
City officials deny the allegations
The club, which is funded by sheikhs from Abu Dhabi, is said to have breached UEFA's financial regulations and the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules. The Premier League also accuses the City managers, who deny the allegations, of failing to cooperate with the investigators.
Worst-case scenario: expulsion from Premier League
If Manchester City are found guilty, the club, which has won the league six times in the past seven years, could face a drastic punishment. A points deduction is conceivable and, in the worst case, expulsion from the Premier League. Last season, Everton were deducted points twice for financial violations. A guilty verdict for City could also result in compensation claims from other Premier League clubs.
The hearing will take place in camera at the International Dispute Resolution Centre (IDRC) in central London and is expected to last around ten weeks. A decision by the commission is expected early next year. Should there be an appeal afterwards, which is considered likely, the final decision could only be made shortly before the end of the current season.
