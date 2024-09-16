Flood-related break: this is how the election campaign continues

Thousands of posters were destroyed

It is still unclear what will happen to the many thousands of posters that were destroyed by the storms. Normally, destroyed or smeared posters are automatically replaced by the service providers during the election campaign. However, this will be logistically difficult given the extent of the destruction.

According to initial information, posters will be replaced in places where people can normally drive, but not in the flood zone. "Here, too, the safety of the people is paramount; if posters are damaged or bent, they must be removed or repaired," says the Green Party.