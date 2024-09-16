Posters washed away
Flood-related break: this is how the election campaign continues
While the floods are keeping those affected and the emergency services on their toes, the election campaign is taking a break, at least officially. However, it will pick up speed again on Wednesday at the latest, when the National Council meets for the last time in its current composition.
So far, the election campaign has been a tough one. Some of the TV debates have been subterranean. It is to be hoped that the catastrophe and the forced break will bring the campaigners to their senses.
Federal Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer has canceled all media appointments planned for the beginning of the week in connection with the election campaign. Appointments that can be made up will be rescheduled, but the focus is currently on crisis management and those affected, according to the ÖVP.
Thousands of posters were destroyed
It is still unclear what will happen to the many thousands of posters that were destroyed by the storms. Normally, destroyed or smeared posters are automatically replaced by the service providers during the election campaign. However, this will be logistically difficult given the extent of the destruction.
According to initial information, posters will be replaced in places where people can normally drive, but not in the flood zone. "Here, too, the safety of the people is paramount; if posters are damaged or bent, they must be removed or repaired," says the Green Party.
The Social Democrats are also suspending the election campaign, at least in part. "Many people - especially in Lower Austria - are currently facing huge challenges. At the same time, there is great uncertainty about how the next few days will go. It is clear that we cannot go back to business as usual," says the SPÖ.
The top candidate's election campaign dates have been suspended until further notice. As mayor himself, Andreas Babler is still required to act as head of the crisis and operations team in his home municipality. "The situation is still tense and the full extent of the damage is only now becoming visible," he explains from the scene.
SPÖ with reduced election campaign in the federal states
In the federal states, however, a reduced election campaign will continue wherever possible. "This means: home visit campaigns, telephone campaigns and company visits will take place - but in a reduced form and not throughout Austria. There will be no major festive events," the Social Democrats clarify.
FPÖ distributes 70,000 kilos of vegetables
The Freedom Party, led by FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, is taking a similar approach. "Once the immediate catastrophe is over, it will be a matter of compensating the victims quickly and unbureaucratically - we owe them that," Kickl himself said on TikTok. The Freedom Party's priorities are now also shifting in the election campaign. "We have canceled major events throughout Austria, that's a matter of course, other things now have priority. Smaller campaigns are taking place in the areas that were not or only slightly affected by the storms and floods," explains General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz.
One example: 70,000 kilograms of vegetables have been purchased from regional farmers for distribution. "It would be a shame - especially in times like these - to let food go moldy. That's why we will be distributing the vegetables in Vorarlberg and Tyrol, for example," adds the Blue General.
The Greens have also canceled official election campaign dates. Party leader Werner Kogler would have been on the road in Lower Austria tomorrow as planned. Campaign appearances have been canceled, but the Vice Chancellor will still travel to Lower Austria to get an idea of the situation.
NEOS are also taking a break. Party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger has a radio appointment, which she will keep if the ORF so wishes. On Tuesday afternoon, preparations will begin for the National Council meeting on Wednesday. By then at the latest, the election campaign will be back on track.
