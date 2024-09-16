Flood damage to your car – what should you bear in mind?

If the water line is above the center of the wheel, the wheel bearings and drive shafts are already affected. If the vehicle is exposed to these conditions for several hours or even days, water penetrates into the bearings and joints. "Unfortunately, it remains there even after the water level has dropped," says Kerbl. The exhaust is also affected, as it can corrode due to the water. In the event of damage, the wheel bearings, drive shafts and exhaust must be replaced.