Do not start!
Flood damage to your car – what should you bear in mind?
In many places in Austria (as well as in neighboring countries), torrential rainfall has led to flooding and serious damage. Many cars are also submerged in water. How high is decisive for whether you are still allowed to drive. The "Krone" gives tips - also for insurance claims.
If the water line is below the center of the rim, no functional problems are usually to be expected and the car can be started normally. "Only the suspension and tie rod joints should be checked and replaced if necessary," advises ÖAMTC technician Steffan Kerbl. But beware: If there are traces on the vehicle that indicate that the water level was higher, the vehicle must be towed to the workshop for safety reasons.
If the water line is above the center of the wheel, the wheel bearings and drive shafts are already affected. If the vehicle is exposed to these conditions for several hours or even days, water penetrates into the bearings and joints. "Unfortunately, it remains there even after the water level has dropped," says Kerbl. The exhaust is also affected, as it can corrode due to the water. In the event of damage, the wheel bearings, drive shafts and exhaust must be replaced.
If the water level rises above the lower edge of the door, water penetrates into the interior and into the cavities of the bodywork. This can damage lower-lying parts of the electrical system. "A visit to the workshop is unavoidable," says the expert.
If the hood is below the waterline, water will also penetrate into the intake tract of the engine and through the exhaust to the exhaust valves. Starting the engine - if the starter still works at all - must be avoided even after the water level has dropped. If there is water in the cylinder, a so-called "water hammer" can occur when trying to start the engine - resulting in engine damage.
Sand and water inside the vehicle can also cause damage to the chassis and brakes, which may only become apparent months after the accident. It is therefore strongly recommended that the brake system is checked by a specialist.
Vehicles that have been submerged in water for several hours must then be thoroughly drained in a specialist workshop. For older vehicles, the repair costs are equivalent to a total loss.
