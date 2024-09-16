Drama before Oktoberfest
Construction worker (20) hit by gondola: Dead!
A serious accident at work in Munich ended fatally for a construction worker on the very spot where the world's biggest folk festival is due to start in a few days' time. During a test ride on the "Olympia Looping" roller coaster, the 20-year-old was hit with full force by a gondola. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful. This is the same roller coaster that caused a fatality in Vienna in 2022.
The first barrel is due to be tapped at the Oktoberfest in Munich this weekend - the construction work is in its final stages. A tragic incident occurred on the Theresienwiese, where a construction worker was fatally injured.
Hit by gondola with full force
The 20-year-old was hit with full force by one of the gondolas during a test run of the roller coaster on Monday, leaving him seriously injured under the tracks of the ride. First aid began within a few minutes and was intensified by the arriving emergency services.
Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful
The 20-year-old construction worker was in an extremely critical condition when he was taken to the ambulance. During the transport to the hospital, his condition deteriorated rapidly, forcing the emergency services to initiate life-saving measures. The young man was given continuous chest compressions and taken to the shock room of a nearby clinic, where he eventually succumbed to his serious injuries.
A crisis response team was alerted to the scene for the remaining ride employees. The police are investigating the exact course of the accident.
Similar case in Vienna in 2022
A similar fatal accident occurred in 2022, when a 31-year-old woman was trapped by the gondola in Vienna's Prater amusement park. It was the same "Olympia Looping" ride as at the Munich Oktoberfest.
