Competition fears
“Surprise” planned! McLaren announces update
With its victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, McLaren has already climbed to the top of the Formula 1 team standings. And yet the racing team continues to work meticulously on the next updates to make the car even faster. They have now announced a "surprise".
McLaren has certainly made a good start to the final phase of the season, with two consecutive victories for Oscar Piastri. They have also taken the lead in the constructors' championship after the successful weekend in Baku.
Red Bull, which has been overpowering for so long, can currently only look on and sees its hopes dwindling, at least here. In the drivers' championship, on the other hand, Lando Norris missed a few opportunities recently, meaning that world champion Max Verstappen still has a good chance of defending his title.
Update before Singapore?
However, McLaren senses a big opportunity and therefore does not want to rest on its laurels of recent weeks. Although the MCL38 is currently the best car in Formula 1, a new update is now set to make the car even faster.
"Yes, we are still working on upgrades for this season. We are currently finalizing them," announced team boss Andrea Stella on the sidelines of the race in Baku. The effects may already be felt at the next race in Singapore. "We'll see," says Stella mysteriously.
The team boss went on to explain that they had deliberately taken their time and announced a "surprise": "I don't want to give too much away about what we are doing and when it will happen. But we have a plan to make the car faster." The public will find out when the update appears in the official FIA document. So it will be interesting to see.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.