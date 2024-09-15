Vorteilswelt
Complex rescue

On a mountain tour in a storm: lost and injured

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 11:54

On Saturday afternoon, a 59-year-old German man set off on a hike in Mitterberg-St. Martin am Grimming in the midst of the capricious weather. He lost his way in the wet and snowy terrain, fell and injured himself.

At around 3 p.m., the 59-year-old set off from Prenten in the direction of Prentner Berg. After a while, he lost his way and fell in the rough, rain-soaked terrain, which was already covered in snow at the time. He alerted the mountain rescue service himself at around 6 pm.

Operation under adverse conditions
The Liezen Alpine Police and 19 members of Gröbming Mountain Rescue subsequently climbed up to an altitude of around 1100 meters and brought the hiker, who was suffering from hypothermia and back pain, back down to the valley in adverse conditions. There he was handed over to the Red Cross and taken to the DKH Schladming for a check-up.

Urgent warning: good planning, abandonment in case of doubt
In view of the current weather conditions, the Alpine Police and Mountain Rescue Service once again draw attention to the current dangers of mountain tours. Comprehensive tour planning" and "constant monitoring of the weather situation" are essential. In case of doubt, inexperienced mountain sports enthusiasts in particular are advised not to undertake a mountain tour in alpine terrain under such circumstances in order not to put themselves or the emergency services in danger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
