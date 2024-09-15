On a mountain tour in a storm: lost and injured

Urgent warning: good planning, abandonment in case of doubt

In view of the current weather conditions, the Alpine Police and Mountain Rescue Service once again draw attention to the current dangers of mountain tours. Comprehensive tour planning" and "constant monitoring of the weather situation" are essential. In case of doubt, inexperienced mountain sports enthusiasts in particular are advised not to undertake a mountain tour in alpine terrain under such circumstances in order not to put themselves or the emergency services in danger.