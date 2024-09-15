Automatically saved design

"First commercial spacewalk"

Later came the riskiest part of the venture, billed by SpaceX as the "first commercial spacewalk". Isaacman and SpaceX employee Sarah Gillis were to remain outside for 15 to 20 minutes at a time and test the spacesuits used for the first time. However, the amateur astronauts did not float freely in space during the activity, which lasted only a few minutes each, around 740 kilometers above the Earth; they remained on a kind of ladder in the entrance to the Crew Dragon.