"Critical night"
Poland: More rain than during the “millennium flood” of 1997
More rain has fallen in south-western Poland since Friday morning than during the so-called millennium flood in 1997. The alarm level has been exceeded at a total of 47 gauging stations across the country.
In Jarnoltowek in the Silesian region of Opole, 161.5 millimeters fell within 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Institute (IMGW). This was 30 millimeters more than the previous record value, which was measured there in the year of the Oder flood in 1997. The alarm level was exceeded at 47 water level measuring stations across the country.
The city of Opole is preparing for a flood wave in the Oder. The water level will be around five meters on Sunday morning, the city administration announced on Saturday. It could rise to a maximum of six meters by Monday. There is currently no danger to the population from the flooding. According to a city spokesperson, the normal water level of the Oder in Opole is around four meters.
Southwest hardest hit by storms
The Opolskie Voivodeship in south-western Poland has been hit hardest by the storms so far. The situation is most difficult in the district around Prudnik on the border with the Czech Republic and in the neighboring district of Nysa, said Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak. "The coming hours will be tough. We must expect many new incidents and dangers. Once again, I appeal to residents and citizens to listen to the instructions of the authorities, especially when it comes to evacuation."
Prime Minister Donald Tusk wanted to take part in a meeting of the crisis management team in Nysa on Saturday evening. "We have a critical night ahead of us, full mobilization is needed," Tusk wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Firefighters, soldiers, police officers, officials from local authorities and all state agencies are involved in the fight against the floods.
Border crossings to the Czech Republic closed
Polish television TVP showed images from the village of Laka Prudnica, where the Zloty Potok river had burst its banks and flooded streets, gardens and houses. The local police advised against traveling to the region. Due to the high water level of the Opava River on the border with the Czech Republic, three border crossings were temporarily closed there.
The mayor of Jarnoltowek ordered the evacuation of residents whose houses are located below a reservoir. This threatened to overflow. The inhabitants of two neighboring villages on the Zloty Potok river were also called upon to evacuate to safety. "The situation has come to a head, and in just a few minutes. We really don't have much time," Mayor Grzegorz Zawislak told the Polish news portal Onet.
Situation in Silesia comes to a head
In Kalkow, near the border with the Czech Republic, the fire department had to rescue a woman from her car, as reported by the PAP news agency. She was driving on a flooded road when her car was washed off the road by the masses of water. The situation also worsened in Lower Silesia. The region around Klodzko was particularly affected. The small town is located on the Glatzer Neiße, a tributary of the Oder.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.