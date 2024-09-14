Poland: More rain than during the “millennium flood” of 1997

Southwest hardest hit by storms

The Opolskie Voivodeship in south-western Poland has been hit hardest by the storms so far. The situation is most difficult in the district around Prudnik on the border with the Czech Republic and in the neighboring district of Nysa, said Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak. "The coming hours will be tough. We must expect many new incidents and dangers. Once again, I appeal to residents and citizens to listen to the instructions of the authorities, especially when it comes to evacuation."