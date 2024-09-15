Vorteilswelt
Hit against Austria

That’s why Sturm still have a bone to pick!

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 07:00

After four wins in a row, Sturm go into this Sunday's match against Austria (17) full of confidence. The game is also the dress rehearsal for the Champions League opener in France on Thursday. "But now we're concentrating fully on Austria," says Gregory Wüthrich after his highlight week. 

comment0 Kommentare

Gregory Wüthrich had to wait a long time, but after 29 years, nine months and one day, the time had finally come: the central defender celebrated his international debut for Switzerland! "It's already a dream come true. I'm very happy and satisfied that I've been able to get some minutes", says Sturm's defensive boss.

In the Nations League, Wüthrich was substituted after 53 minutes in the 2-0 defeat in Denmark and was even in the starting eleven for the Swiss in the 4-1 loss to Spain. "Perhaps team boss Murat Yakin wanted to show me that he was happy with me on my debut. It filled me with pride to play for the country where I was born. It was a highlight of the week." The only downer: "Since I became a dad for the first time in April, I've never been away from home for so long." 

A year ago, Austria gave Ilzer's eleven a black eye at home. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
A year ago, Austria gave Ilzer's eleven a black eye at home.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

No sooner had he returned to Graz than the veteran had to pack his bags again: Today, the hit at Austria awaits. Sturm still have a bone to pick with the Violets. Because: A year ago, Christian Ilzer's team went unbeaten in the first eleven rounds of the Bundesliga before Austria gave the Blacks a black eye and left Liebenau as 1:0 winners. The super streak was ruined, partly because Sarkaria failed to score a penalty. "I can't remember that at all, I must have blocked it out," winked Wüthrich, who was suffering from an ankle problem after the Spain game. However, nothing should stand in the way of him playing in Vienna.

Zitat Icon

The new players have been able to train well in Graz and some players have been able to recharge their batteries with the team.

Sturms Abwehrchef Gregory Wüthrich

According to Wüthrich, the champions are ready for the "payback": "The new players have been able to train well in Graz and some players have been able to recharge their batteries with the team." According to the central defender, there is no danger that some might already be thinking about the start of the Champions League. "The coach and us leading players are taking care of that. Our focus is solely on the clash against Austria."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
