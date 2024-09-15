That’s why Sturm still have a bone to pick!

No sooner had he returned to Graz than the veteran had to pack his bags again: Today, the hit at Austria awaits. Sturm still have a bone to pick with the Violets. Because: A year ago, Christian Ilzer's team went unbeaten in the first eleven rounds of the Bundesliga before Austria gave the Blacks a black eye and left Liebenau as 1:0 winners. The super streak was ruined, partly because Sarkaria failed to score a penalty. "I can't remember that at all, I must have blocked it out," winked Wüthrich, who was suffering from an ankle problem after the Spain game. However, nothing should stand in the way of him playing in Vienna.