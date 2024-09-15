Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Sexy surprise

Sharon Stone naked on the cover of “Harper’s Bazaar”

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 06:00

Sharon Stone appears naked on the cover of the October issue of the Czech magazine "Harper's Bazaar". The theme of the current issue: Pro Aging.  

comment0 Kommentare

"We've summarized what we can do for ourselves to feel good, because in the end, that's the sexiest thing about a woman," reads the magazine's Instagram post, which published three different covers - two of which were in black and white.

"Beautiful no matter how old you are"
The 66-year-old shows that every body is beautiful - no matter how old you are. Women celebrate the actress for her self-confidence. "You are a miracle and beautiful inside and out," said one fan of the "Basic Instinct" star, who can be seen topless in an infinity pool in one photo.

"Immensely inspiring woman"
Editor-in-chief Nora Grundová explained: "She is an immensely inspiring woman who has been able to fully utilize all her talent, acting, painting and writing. At the same time, she describes Hollywood and her relationship with it, in which both her stardom and her appeal to the public, as well as her activated commitment and health complications that she overcame. She approaches her life in a very disciplined way, including maintaining a great physical condition on a daily basis, and so this highly educated woman also remains very beautiful, although she may not put much emphasis on it."

Actress, artist, survivor
Stone, who is known for the thriller "Basic Instinct", is now also a painter and just this year exhibited works of art in Berlin. The Hollywood icon is regarded as one of the most intelligent women in Hollywood who has overcome the worst crises. 

In 2001, she suffered a serious stroke from which she recovered only slowly. She had to learn to walk and speak again. She also had vision and memory problems for a long time. The twice-divorced actress is the mother of three adopted sons.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf