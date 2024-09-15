Sexy surprise
Sharon Stone naked on the cover of “Harper’s Bazaar”
Sharon Stone appears naked on the cover of the October issue of the Czech magazine "Harper's Bazaar". The theme of the current issue: Pro Aging.
"We've summarized what we can do for ourselves to feel good, because in the end, that's the sexiest thing about a woman," reads the magazine's Instagram post, which published three different covers - two of which were in black and white.
"Beautiful no matter how old you are"
The 66-year-old shows that every body is beautiful - no matter how old you are. Women celebrate the actress for her self-confidence. "You are a miracle and beautiful inside and out," said one fan of the "Basic Instinct" star, who can be seen topless in an infinity pool in one photo.
"Immensely inspiring woman"
Editor-in-chief Nora Grundová explained: "She is an immensely inspiring woman who has been able to fully utilize all her talent, acting, painting and writing. At the same time, she describes Hollywood and her relationship with it, in which both her stardom and her appeal to the public, as well as her activated commitment and health complications that she overcame. She approaches her life in a very disciplined way, including maintaining a great physical condition on a daily basis, and so this highly educated woman also remains very beautiful, although she may not put much emphasis on it."
Actress, artist, survivor
Stone, who is known for the thriller "Basic Instinct", is now also a painter and just this year exhibited works of art in Berlin. The Hollywood icon is regarded as one of the most intelligent women in Hollywood who has overcome the worst crises.
In 2001, she suffered a serious stroke from which she recovered only slowly. She had to learn to walk and speak again. She also had vision and memory problems for a long time. The twice-divorced actress is the mother of three adopted sons.
