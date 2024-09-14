Chancellor thanks helpers:
“The coming days will still be extremely difficult”
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) took part in the briefing of the State Crisis and Disaster Management (SKKM) at the Ministry of the Interior. The Chancellor thanked the helpers and appealed to the population not to despair.
Almost all of Austria's federal states are currently affected by the heavy rainfall and, in some cases, snowfall of the past few days. The situation is getting worse in Lower Austria in particular.
Water levels continue to rise
The peak has not yet been reached - and the water levels have already exceeded critical levels in many places. In view of this, a disaster control crisis team met at the Ministry of the Interior on Saturday.
Afterwards, Chancellor Nehammer emphasized that the competence of the helpers could be fully relied upon: "The coming days will still be extremely difficult and challenging for the affected population and the emergency services. My sincere thanks go to all the emergency services and those responsible for crisis management in the federal states and municipalities."
Nehammer's party colleague and Governor of Lower Austria Johanna Mikl-Leitner also emphasized how crucial the coming hours would be: "It will be the moment of truth for flood protection and a massive test of endurance for our emergency services and many of our fellow countrymen."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
