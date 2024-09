Cries for help: Carinthian stuck waist-deep in mud

The St. Paul im Lavanttal fire department was called out to an unusual rescue operation on Friday. A 21-year-old man from the Wolfsberg district was actually busy draining the water from his grandfather's fish pond when he had an idea: "Out of curiosity, the 21-year-old climbed into the pond mud to check how deep it was," according to the provincial police headquarters. The young man suddenly sank into the deep mud up to his waist and was unable to free himself.