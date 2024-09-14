“Krone” journalist shot Kühbauer unconscious!

So you had a harder time back then?

Yes, it was also the coronavirus era. I lost a lot of players back then and got very few. Nevertheless, we always managed to finish second, did well and were a close-knit team. There's always stress at Rapid and a lot of pressure from outside. I've come to terms with that. But it was always the case that a lot of people had a say. And my credo is always to become one with the club. But it's difficult at Rapid - after losing two games, people who don't know much about soccer came forward and tried to push their views into the team. They've got a better handle on all that now - Mecki Katzer (note: Managing Director Sport) is doing a very good job.