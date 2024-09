Museum der Moderne celebrates with a young audience

"We want to attract more young visitors to our museum over the next 20 years. That's why we are also working more with youth centers. The aim is to convey to children that the museum is a place where they can visit at any time, free of charge," says Harald Krejci, Director of the Museum der Moderne. The museum has already taken a major step in this direction: Admission, including the Mönchsberg elevator, is free for under-19s.