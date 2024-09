Corncrake rescued: Successful release into the wild!

"Can be fed"

"It can be fed and is enjoying better health every day," said employee Anna Gmeiner in June. Just a few weeks later, the animal was returned to the wild: "My colleague Sebastian Zinko and I picked up the corncrake one summer evening and brought it to Großwilfersdorf. Shortly after 7 p.m., we released it into the wild there on the S7 compensation area," says Hartwig Pfeifhofer from BirdLife.