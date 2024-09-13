Open day
Pratermuseum celebrates new square with a party for everyone
From Sunday, there will be a new address in Vienna's Wurstelprater: Pratermuseumsplatz. This is an occasion for the honored museum to celebrate an open day. The museum makers will be chatting away, and there will be a special highlight at the end of the day.
On a weekend full of canceled events, the Prater Museum is holding its ground: despite the bad weather, the Vienna Museum Association, to which the young museum belongs, at least held on to an open day on Sunday - instead of the originally planned weekend of celebrations starting on Friday afternoon. Admission to the museum and all special tours is free from 11 am to 6 pm.
Secrets of the hidden object are revealed
The first treat of the special guided tours awaits right at the beginning at 11 a.m.: Olaf Osten, the painter of the huge and amusing Vienna hidden object painting in the museum foyer, will explain where he has hidden which historical Viennese personalities and celebrities in the painting. A guided tour by curator Susanne Winkler especially for children follows at 1 pm, and at 2 and 3 pm there are also special themed tours by the museum makers themselves.
At 4 p.m. there will be an opportunity to have the building explained to you personally by Michael Wallraff, the museum's architect. A full house is guaranteed at the end of the day at 5 pm. That's when "Der Nino aus Wien" and his long-time collaborator Natalie Ofenböck will revive his early career with the band "Krixi, Kraxi und die Kroxn" for a concert.
Since its opening in mid-March, 23,000 people have already visited the Pratermuseum - not counting onlookers who take advantage of the free stay in the foyer with its hidden object attraction to take a break from the other attractions or buy souvenirs in the small store.
