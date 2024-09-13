Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Open day

Pratermuseum celebrates new square with a party for everyone

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 19:00

From Sunday, there will be a new address in Vienna's Wurstelprater: Pratermuseumsplatz. This is an occasion for the honored museum to celebrate an open day. The museum makers will be chatting away, and there will be a special highlight at the end of the day.

comment0 Kommentare

On a weekend full of canceled events, the Prater Museum is holding its ground: despite the bad weather, the Vienna Museum Association, to which the young museum belongs, at least held on to an open day on Sunday - instead of the originally planned weekend of celebrations starting on Friday afternoon. Admission to the museum and all special tours is free from 11 am to 6 pm.

Secrets of the hidden object are revealed
The first treat of the special guided tours awaits right at the beginning at 11 a.m.: Olaf Osten, the painter of the huge and amusing Vienna hidden object painting in the museum foyer, will explain where he has hidden which historical Viennese personalities and celebrities in the painting. A guided tour by curator Susanne Winkler especially for children follows at 1 pm, and at 2 and 3 pm there are also special themed tours by the museum makers themselves.

A handful of Viennese mayors, Helmut Qualtinger, Elisabeth T. Spira and Niki Lauda are just a few of the personalities to be discovered in the picture. (Bild: Wien Museum)
A handful of Viennese mayors, Helmut Qualtinger, Elisabeth T. Spira and Niki Lauda are just a few of the personalities to be discovered in the picture.
(Bild: Wien Museum)

At 4 p.m. there will be an opportunity to have the building explained to you personally by Michael Wallraff, the museum's architect. A full house is guaranteed at the end of the day at 5 pm. That's when "Der Nino aus Wien" and his long-time collaborator Natalie Ofenböck will revive his early career with the band "Krixi, Kraxi und die Kroxn" for a concert.

Since its opening in mid-March, 23,000 people have already visited the Pratermuseum - not counting onlookers who take advantage of the free stay in the foyer with its hidden object attraction to take a break from the other attractions or buy souvenirs in the small store.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf