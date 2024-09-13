Pratermuseum celebrates new square with a party for everyone

Secrets of the hidden object are revealed

The first treat of the special guided tours awaits right at the beginning at 11 a.m.: Olaf Osten, the painter of the huge and amusing Vienna hidden object painting in the museum foyer, will explain where he has hidden which historical Viennese personalities and celebrities in the painting. A guided tour by curator Susanne Winkler especially for children follows at 1 pm, and at 2 and 3 pm there are also special themed tours by the museum makers themselves.