Continuous rain and snow – emergency services challenged

Water levels expected to rise

According to the state's flood service, the rainfall has not yet had a serious impact on the water levels of the rivers. However, as stated in an early warning on Thursday evening, the soil is now highly pre-wetted. Although the predicted snow line is causing a retention in the catchment areas, water levels are expected to rise from midday on Friday in the heavily over-rained northern reservoirs, especially in the Flach- and Tennengau and on the Salzach from Golling. There could be localized flooding of smaller streams.