Collapsed bridge in Dresden was blown up

Urgent action required due to imminent flooding

Time is of the essence for the emergency services: The Elbe is forecast to flood on Sunday, which would significantly increase the danger. The bridge, which is around 400 meters long, consists of three parallel sections: The streetcar ran over the so-called bridge section C and there was a footpath and cycle path. The neighboring bridge sections A and B were used by cars. All three bridge sections are connected to each other by crossbeams.