Opening day is fixed
Half-price apology in the breakdown pool
At last! The Paracelsusbad will be open again on September 30 - but only for the winter. After the long break, tickets will only cost half the price. Next year, 7700 screws and slat components will be replaced.
No one can be proud of the tour of the luxurious baths: they have been closed since July 2023. The entire ceiling construction has to be replaced due to faulty screws. A safety net has been installed months after the total closure. "Somehow it reminds me of a fishing net. You could put shells and anchors in between," said Deputy City Manager Kay-Michael Dankl a little sarcastically. Two independent experts and the building police have approved the protection.
The pools are currently still empty. "Cleaning work is currently underway," explains operations manager Sönke Eckl-Henningsen. It takes around a week from the first drop to the finished filling with around 1400 cubic meters of water.
The construction company will repair the damage as part of the warranty. There will be no financial loss for the town.
Bernhard Auinger, Bürgermeister (SPÖ)
Pool reopens at the end of the month
What many Salzburg residents have been wondering for months is now also certain: the pool will reopen on September 30th with a secured ceiling construction. As an apology, the daily rate is only five euros. "Angry Salzburg residents have written to us: 'Tear down the ceiling and reopen'," says Mayor Bernhard Auinger, adding: "But then we would have been out of warranty."
Now the city government is happy that it is at least open again during the cold season. Auinger: "We also urgently need the water area for school swimming." The actual refurbishment is due to begin in spring next year: 7,700 screws and slat components have to be replaced in a complex process. Prototypes are currently being drawn up by the company that will be responsible for the warranty claim.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.