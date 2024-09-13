Half-price apology in the breakdown pool

Pool reopens at the end of the month

What many Salzburg residents have been wondering for months is now also certain: the pool will reopen on September 30th with a secured ceiling construction. As an apology, the daily rate is only five euros. "Angry Salzburg residents have written to us: 'Tear down the ceiling and reopen'," says Mayor Bernhard Auinger, adding: "But then we would have been out of warranty."