Opening day is fixed

Half-price apology in the breakdown pool

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 10:30

At last! The Paracelsusbad will be open again on September 30 - but only for the winter. After the long break, tickets will only cost half the price. Next year, 7700 screws and slat components will be replaced. 

comment0 Kommentare

No one can be proud of the tour of the luxurious baths: they have been closed since July 2023. The entire ceiling construction has to be replaced due to faulty screws. A safety net has been installed months after the total closure. "Somehow it reminds me of a fishing net. You could put shells and anchors in between," said Deputy City Manager Kay-Michael Dankl a little sarcastically. Two independent experts and the building police have approved the protection.

The net protecting the ceiling is now fully stretched. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The net protecting the ceiling is now fully stretched.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The pools are currently still empty. "Cleaning work is currently underway," explains operations manager Sönke Eckl-Henningsen. It takes around a week from the first drop to the finished filling with around 1400 cubic meters of water.

Zitat Icon

The construction company will repair the damage as part of the warranty. There will be no financial loss for the town.

Bernhard Auinger, Bürgermeister (SPÖ)

Pool reopens at the end of the month
What many Salzburg residents have been wondering for months is now also certain: the pool will reopen on September 30th with a secured ceiling construction. As an apology, the daily rate is only five euros. "Angry Salzburg residents have written to us: 'Tear down the ceiling and reopen'," says Mayor Bernhard Auinger, adding: "But then we would have been out of warranty."

Now the city government is happy that it is at least open again during the cold season. Auinger: "We also urgently need the water area for school swimming." The actual refurbishment is due to begin in spring next year: 7,700 screws and slat components have to be replaced in a complex process. Prototypes are currently being drawn up by the company that will be responsible for the warranty claim.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Sabine Salzmann
Sabine Salzmann
