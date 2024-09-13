FPÖ rebuffed with complaint against town chief

They questioned public safety in Hallein and called for the town police force to be increased. They submitted an urgent motion to this effect at the municipal council meeting before the summer vacations. Mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ) did not approve the motion due to formal criteria. This infuriated the Freedom Party to such an extent that they lodged a complaint with the municipal supervisory authority - and therefore with the state of Salzburg. The supervisory authority has now responded. The two-page letter fully agrees with the head of the city. Stangassinger: "If you don't know the municipal regulations, it's better not to complain."