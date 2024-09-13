Hallein
FPÖ rebuffed with complaint against town chief
In the summer, the dispute over security at the town festival escalated in Hallein. The FPÖ demanded more police and submitted a corresponding request to Mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ). He rejected the blue motion. The Freedom Party lodged an appeal - in vain. . .
Almost 14,000 visitors flocked to the town festival in Hallein at the end of June. They partied until the early hours of the morning - but a single person snapped and injured two men with a beer bottle. The next day, the incident called the Freedom Party of the Salinenstadt onto the scene.
They questioned public safety in Hallein and called for the town police force to be increased. They submitted an urgent motion to this effect at the municipal council meeting before the summer vacations. Mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ) did not approve the motion due to formal criteria. This infuriated the Freedom Party to such an extent that they lodged a complaint with the municipal supervisory authority - and therefore with the state of Salzburg. The supervisory authority has now responded. The two-page letter fully agrees with the head of the city. Stangassinger: "If you don't know the municipal regulations, it's better not to complain."
