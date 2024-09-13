“The Red Cross is not a free cab company!”

"80 to 85 percent of our daily missions involve transporting sick people and patients. These are among our main tasks - and we are always very happy to do them. But missions that are not actually necessary don't 'only' take up the energy of our courageous paramedics, but also time and resources. This can be particularly problematic in night shift operations with fewer vehicles and emergency personnel. At the end of the day, we are also on a rescue mission and have to respond to emergencies."