Poor marks for trainers at hospitals

Those responsible at the Krankenhausbetriebsgesellschaft (KHBG) were astonished at the abysmal results - not least because they also constantly monitor the quality of training. "Our results show a slightly different picture to that of the Medical Association. The majority of the doctors in training surveyed, around 80 percent, felt that they received sufficient support from their training supervisors, were able to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills and were satisfied with the working atmosphere in the department," said a press release from the KHBG.