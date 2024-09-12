Medical Association survey
Poor marks for trainers at hospitals
However, the latest survey conducted by the Medical Association does not match the results obtained by the hospital operating company. State Health Councillor Martina Rüscher and NEOS state spokesperson Claudia Gamon nevertheless see a need for action.
Those responsible at the Vorarlberg Medical Association are sounding the alarm. The reason for this are the results of this year's training evaluation by the Austrian Medical Association, in which the trainers at the Vorarlberg hospitals performed the worst. In the westernmost federal state, 415 doctors in training were surveyed, with a response rate of 76 percent.
With the exception of error culture, the Vorarlberg doctors came last in all areas surveyed (overall assessment of the training facility, professional competence, learning culture, leadership culture, decision-making culture, corporate culture and evidence-based medicine). The assessment of the eight largest subjects, on the other hand, showed a less uniform picture. While the training in anaesthesiology and intensive care medicine received top marks - with a score of 5.33 points each, the highest in Austria - the young doctors were anything but satisfied with the general conditions in the other specialist departments.
All in all, training in the federal state was rated with 4.4 out of a possible 6 points. Incidentally, the young doctors are most satisfied with training in Burgenland (4.9 points). The Austrian average is 4.63 points.
Although her department scored extremely well, primary physician Dr. Ruth Krumpholz, Head of Anaesthesia at Bludenz Regional Hospital and Chair of the Medical Training Committee of the Medical Association, was anything but satisfied: "This result leaves me stunned and shows an urgent need for action."
Staff shortage affects hospitals far and wide
Dr. Luca Gallastroni, spokesperson for the Vorarlberg junior doctors, takes a similar view. "The situation in the hospitals continues to worsen and the quality of training is now also suffering as a result. Politicians and hospital management must now urgently provide the necessary resources and framework conditions to improve training," summarized the junior doctor.
Those responsible at the Krankenhausbetriebsgesellschaft (KHBG) were astonished at the abysmal results - not least because they also constantly monitor the quality of training. "Our results show a slightly different picture to that of the Medical Association. The majority of the doctors in training surveyed, around 80 percent, felt that they received sufficient support from their training supervisors, were able to acquire the necessary knowledge and skills and were satisfied with the working atmosphere in the department," said a press release from the KHBG.
The country suffers enormous damage to its image as a result of this assessment, with serious consequences. The report will lead to an even greater shortage of doctors.
Claudia Gamon, Landessprecherin der NEOS
Reference was also made to measures that have already been taken in recent years based on feedback from prospective doctors. These include, for example, a "treasurer function" in the respective HR department, a mentoring staff unit, low-threshold supervision and cross-house regulars' tables.
NEOS leader Claudia Gamon sees a need for further action. "The country is suffering enormous damage to its image as a result of this assessment, with serious consequences for our future," she says. Many young doctors are already leaving Vorarlberg to go to Switzerland. "This report will only exacerbate this situation in the state and lead to an even greater shortage of doctors," warns Gamon.
Martina Rüscher, the responsible regional health councillor, identified room for improvement. She has already taken part in a working meeting with representatives of hospital management and the Medical Association in order to analyze the results of the survey in detail. A further meeting will take place next week.
