Defendant extended sick leave himself

Liable for damages

The cheeky young man must pay his former employer damages of 600 euros within two weeks. With the verdict, Mitteregger followed the demand of the public prosecutor, who had described the defendant's behavior in his plea as "common practice" among those on sick leave. In addition, the decision was made to order probationary assistance. On Thursday, the court considered the convicted man's previous good conduct to be a reason for mitigation. Also the two facts that he had confessed and was under 21 years old.