Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Feldkirch

Defendant extended sick leave himself

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 08:35

A 20-year-old Syrian seemed to have no desire to work. He falsified sick notes so that he could stay off sick for longer. The court proceedings began on Thursday in Feldkirch (Vorarlberg). 

comment0 Kommentare

I had psychological problems at the time," explained the Syrian, who now lives in Vienna, on Thursday at the Feldkirch Regional Court, explaining his motives at the time.

The unemployed man is accused of twice extending his sick leave by simply changing the date on the sick note, photographing the note and sending it to his employer in Götzis. In the end, the affair was discovered and the Syrian was dismissed. The case then ended up in court.

There, the boy was given a pass and given 25 hours of community service. However, because the previously blameless man did not comply with the order, the case was brought back to court. As a result, the work-shy man received his first previous conviction on Thursday. Judge Martin Mitteregger sentenced him to a partial fine of 1,200 euros for serious fraud, half of which was suspended.

Liable for damages
The cheeky young man must pay his former employer damages of 600 euros within two weeks. With the verdict, Mitteregger followed the demand of the public prosecutor, who had described the defendant's behavior in his plea as "common practice" among those on sick leave. In addition, the decision was made to order probationary assistance. On Thursday, the court considered the convicted man's previous good conduct to be a reason for mitigation. Also the two facts that he had confessed and was under 21 years old.

The judge also praised the fact that the accused had not avoided the trial, but had traveled all the way from Vienna.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf