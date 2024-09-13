Brazil as a guest
New “laboratory” brings children and art together
When Brazil meets St. Pölten: the children's art laboratory in St. Pölten has now been officially opened with an interactive exhibition by Rivane Neuschwander. And is now in full operation.
Now we have rooms for our dreams," explains Mona Jas, artistic director of the new children's art laboratory in St. Pölten. And in these very rooms, people are already busy tinkering, trying things out and looking around. From a bucket installation whose drops of water symbolize the cycle of the rainforest to ants transporting confetti from the carnival in Rio de Janeiro in a video - everything is currently under the sign of Rivane Neuschwander.
Of dreams and spaces
In her opening exhibition "dream.lab", the Brazilian artist - who enjoys working with children all over the world - places dreams at the center of her show alongside the children and their work. "A unique institution has been created here," says the artist happily.
It all started with our dreams of spaces. Now it is finally fully operational. The needs of the children are the main focus here.
Mona Jas, künstlerische Leiterin des Kinderkunstlabors St. Pölten
At the grand opening of the interactive exhibition space, it quickly becomes clear that the children's art lab has brought together something that otherwise rarely comes together - as the new landlady herself emphasizes. This is where contemporary art and children come together in a targeted way.
Lighthouse project becomes reality
"We even put the children at the center," says Jas. Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Mayor Matthias Stadler are more proud of the new Kunsthaus every day. "We had an idea that has now become a reality," says the head of the city.
