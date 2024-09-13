New “laboratory” brings children and art together

Now we have rooms for our dreams," explains Mona Jas, artistic director of the new children's art laboratory in St. Pölten. And in these very rooms, people are already busy tinkering, trying things out and looking around. From a bucket installation whose drops of water symbolize the cycle of the rainforest to ants transporting confetti from the carnival in Rio de Janeiro in a video - everything is currently under the sign of Rivane Neuschwander.