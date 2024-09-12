Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

And he was alone on the court

Where was Thiem? Roncalli alone in the ring

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 15:33

Recently, both of them had important dates on their calendars where they would certainly have liked the support of their better half. However, Lili Paul-Roncalli and her partner Dominic Thiem apparently fought all these "battles" alone ...

comment0 Kommentare

Months ago, when Dominic Thiem presented his sunglasses collection in cooperation with "sehen! Wutscher" in Vienna, there was no sign of his dear Lili - even though she had posed for the campaign with the glasses on her nose. At the time, he assured her that she was only unable to attend because of another modeling job, "because there is no better model than her", he explained with a heart in his eyes. 

Alone in the Big Apple and the ring
Now, at the end of August, the 31-year-old was offered the chance to play the last Grand Slam tournament of his career on the major stage in New York with a wild card. Once again, his pretty artist was not to be seen in the crowd, even though this match was certainly emotionally tough for Thiem ... After all, he once celebrated his greatest successes here - now he had to bury his dreams of a professional career here. 

Karin Thiem, Dominic's mother, and Lili Paul-Roncalli at a match. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Karin Thiem, Dominic's mother, and Lili Paul-Roncalli at a match.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

But not Roncalli - she was in the middle of rehearsals: Yesterday evening, she made her debut in the iconic circus ring, which currently resides in front of Vienna City Hall, with a new, breathtaking choreography, attracting whole crowds of (celebrity) spectators!

Whether actors, ESC representatives, producers or models: nobody really wanted to miss out on the spectacle at Circus Roncalli - except the boy of her heart. He is said to be "on vacation" at the moment, as she informed the media. What unfortunate timing ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf