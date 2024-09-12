And he was alone on the court
Where was Thiem? Roncalli alone in the ring
Recently, both of them had important dates on their calendars where they would certainly have liked the support of their better half. However, Lili Paul-Roncalli and her partner Dominic Thiem apparently fought all these "battles" alone ...
Months ago, when Dominic Thiem presented his sunglasses collection in cooperation with "sehen! Wutscher" in Vienna, there was no sign of his dear Lili - even though she had posed for the campaign with the glasses on her nose. At the time, he assured her that she was only unable to attend because of another modeling job, "because there is no better model than her", he explained with a heart in his eyes.
Alone in the Big Apple and the ring
Now, at the end of August, the 31-year-old was offered the chance to play the last Grand Slam tournament of his career on the major stage in New York with a wild card. Once again, his pretty artist was not to be seen in the crowd, even though this match was certainly emotionally tough for Thiem ... After all, he once celebrated his greatest successes here - now he had to bury his dreams of a professional career here.
But not Roncalli - she was in the middle of rehearsals: Yesterday evening, she made her debut in the iconic circus ring, which currently resides in front of Vienna City Hall, with a new, breathtaking choreography, attracting whole crowds of (celebrity) spectators!
Whether actors, ESC representatives, producers or models: nobody really wanted to miss out on the spectacle at Circus Roncalli - except the boy of her heart. He is said to be "on vacation" at the moment, as she informed the media. What unfortunate timing ...
