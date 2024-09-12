Where was Thiem? Roncalli alone in the ring

Alone in the Big Apple and the ring

Now, at the end of August, the 31-year-old was offered the chance to play the last Grand Slam tournament of his career on the major stage in New York with a wild card. Once again, his pretty artist was not to be seen in the crowd, even though this match was certainly emotionally tough for Thiem ... After all, he once celebrated his greatest successes here - now he had to bury his dreams of a professional career here.