Skis instead of swimming trunks

One meter of snow on the mountain: first avalanche warnings

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 15:38

First temperatures of 30 degrees and above, now the first avalanche warnings. Or: From swimming trunks straight to touring skis. The first winter sports enthusiasts could already be active in Tyrol this weekend. Continuous rain is forecast for Friday and Saturday in North Tyrol. Up to one meter of snow will fall at high altitudes, with the snow line at 700 meters.

Nobody dares to make a forecast as to whether there will be a white Christmas this year. However, a white September weekend seems to be a certainty. Of course, the color "white" doesn't just refer to high regions, even residents of valley locations could experience a (white) miracle on Saturday. "Snow could actually fall down to 800 or even 700 meters," says meteorologist Steffen Dietz from the UBIMET weather service.

This will primarily affect places in the Kitzbühel Alps. "There is a strong west-east gradient in the precipitation", emphasizes Dietz.

Between 100 and 150 liters of precipitation per square meter will fall by Sunday night - especially in the North Tyrolean lowlands, particularly in the Kitzbühel Alps.

Steffen Dietz vom Wetterdienst UBIMET

Snow and rain warning
It had already started to snow on Thursday at medium and higher altitudes, with a few centimetres of snow remaining. GeoSphere Austria issued a snow and rain warning (both warning level "orange", level 3 of 4) for parts of Tyrol until Sunday.

"Between 100 and 150 liters of precipitation per square meter will fall by Sunday night - especially in the North Tyrolean lowlands, particularly in the Kitzbühel Alps," forecasts Steffen Dietz. In the Ötztal Alps, it will only be around 40 liters. For Innsbruck, Dietz is expecting 50 to 80 liters. However, as the precipitation will be spread over 48 hours, he does not expect any major damage. It will remain drier in East Tyrol.

"Snow breakage will be an issue"
Up to one meter of snow is falling at high altitudes (see also graphic), at 900 meters it could well be another ten centimeters. The white load is likely to be too much for many trees and shrubs that are still in leaf. Dietz: "Snow breakage will be an issue."

First warnings of avalanches
Meanwhile, experts from the Tyrolean avalanche warning service are warning people to be very careful in the mountains: "Loose snow and sliding snow avalanches are to be expected. Accumulations of drifting snow are also likely to occur."

After a short break in the precipitation from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, rain and snow will return. "But the amounts will be smaller, the snow line will be 200 to 300 meters higher," says Dietz.

Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
