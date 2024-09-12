One meter of snow on the mountain: first avalanche warnings

"Between 100 and 150 liters of precipitation per square meter will fall by Sunday night - especially in the North Tyrolean lowlands, particularly in the Kitzbühel Alps," forecasts Steffen Dietz. In the Ötztal Alps, it will only be around 40 liters. For Innsbruck, Dietz is expecting 50 to 80 liters. However, as the precipitation will be spread over 48 hours, he does not expect any major damage. It will remain drier in East Tyrol.