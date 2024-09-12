"Krone" Silent Disco
Falco invites you to dance quietly above the rooftops of Vienna
On Friday, September 27, 2024, "Krone" readers can look forward to an extraordinary evening at the Ronacher Vienna: for the first time in this form, a silent disco will take place in the Ronacher canteen following the "Rock Me Amadeus" performance. 100 strictly limited tickets are currently available at -25% off in the Krone ticket store!
Exclusive special event
Enjoy a rousing musical evening at "Rock Me Amadeus - the Falco Musical" and experience an exclusive silent disco in the stylish Ronacher canteen on the 6th floor of the theater - a location that is normally not accessible to visitors. Your physical well-being is taken care of: the silent disco ticket also includes free snacks and drinks in the Ronacher Kantine.
Silent Party All-inclusive
For those who are not familiar with the silent concept: Every guest receives wireless headphones. 2 DJs provide the best atmosphere on the dance floor throughout the evening and you decide which music channel you want to dance to - there is something for every taste. Celebrate
high above the rooftops of the city with free snacks and drinks in a stylish ambience!
Falco's greatest hits
With an impressive stage show, iconic songs and a rousing performance, "Rock Me Amadeus" has been thrilling audiences since its premiere and revives Falco's incomparable charm. The hit musical tells the gripping story of the Austrian pop idol, whose worldwide hits such as "Rock Me Amadeus" and "Der Kommissar" revolutionized the music scene.
Secure tickets now at -25%!
Rock Me Amadeus + Silent Disco
Rochacher, Vienna
Friday, 27.09.2024
Performance: 19:30 - 22:20
Silent Disco: 22:20 - 03:00
incl. catering during the silent disco in the Ronacher Kantine
*The special event can currently be booked at a 25% discount. Exclusively on category A & B tickets. Offer valid while stocks last.
The discount is automatically deducted in the Krone ticket store when booking.
An evening full of music, enjoyment and exclusivity
Experience this unique event at the Ronacher Wien and secure your strictly limited combination ticket quickly in the Krone Ticketshop at ticket.krone.at
