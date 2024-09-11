While the chancellor cheers
Van der Bellen shoots against German border plans
In a press statement, Federal President Alexander van der Bellen expressed his surprise at Germany's approach with regard to the changes to the border regime. He was "surprised" by the "somewhat improvised way" in which the German government informed the public.
It is "unclear what this means", said Federal President Van der Bellen on Wednesday in Vienna in response to a question from journalists. There have been selective border controls since 2015 at the latest. Both the Bavarian-Tyrolean border and the Bavarian-Salzburg border have been controlled "for years".
It is unclear to the Federal President whether this will continue or whether something will change. In any case, he trusts that "the German side will continue to comply with all obligations under European law".
On Platform X, Van der Bellen said: "Populism and nationalism polarize and threaten the internal cohesion of our societies. We must take decisive action against this."
Cheers in the Chancellery
Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), on the other hand, expressed his delight in a press statement on the occasion of a visit by his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He was pleased that "a country as large and influential as the Federal Republic of Germany is now also rethinking the migration issue".
Postscript: "If our neighbors are increasingly following the Austrian path in politics, then we support that." Especially with regard to deportations to Syria and Afghanistan, Germany "will be an important partner." But also on the "important issue" of strengthening external border protection, said Nehammer.
Stricter controls from Monday
Germany's coalition government, which is governed by a coalition of the two parties, recently held talks with the CDU/CSU on stricter rejections of refugees at Germany's external borders. However, a compromise could not be reached.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has ordered that there will be stationary controls at all land borders from Monday. This applies to France, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Such controls are already in place at the borders with Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. They are not actually planned in the Schengen area.
