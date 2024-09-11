Vorteilswelt
Graz Klanglicht

This year’s festival makes dreams come true

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 19:00

The Klanglicht Festival will once again enchant its visitors this year: from October 24 to 26, glowing, sounding works of art will be luring visitors to 17 locations in the city center of Graz.

The motto of this year's festival is "Dreams", which will be realized over three evenings. A total of 24 installations by international artists at 17 locations in the city center of Graz can be admired this year, plus four "Points of Interest", which complement the festival program well in terms of content. Incidentally, 13 of these works can be seen free of charge, only four locations require a festival pass. One of these is the Dom im Berg, where the Graz collective MO:YA will once again be working its magic. Kasematten, Schauspielhaus and Next Liberty also require a pass. In the latter, an exciting work by Fischli & Weiss can be seen, with which the artists won the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale in 2003.

"Constellations" by Hartung &amp; Trenz can also be seen again this year. (Bild: The Flow | Alexander Koch)
"Constellations" by Hartung &amp; Trenz can also be seen again this year.
(Bild: The Flow | Alexander Koch)

The work "Ungeheuer" by Hartung & Trenz in the Joanneum Quarter will be spectacular, but the "Museum of the Moon" in the parish church also promises great things. And with the help of the cathedral organists, Laurenz Theinert will be playing in Graz Cathedral for the first time this year. The Antoniuskirche will host works by design students from the FH Joanneum.

Old and new masters
The artists from OchoReSotto will of course once again be taking part, this time performing on the front of the opera house. And the Young Masters Exhibition can be admired in the Schloßbergstollen. There you will find contributions from young sound and light artists.

The two Klanglicht masterminds, Bernhard Rinner and Birgit Lill-Schnabl from Bühnen Graz, have once again put together a great program with a great deal of dedication, thus anchoring the festival even more firmly in Graz. This is also appreciated by Governor Christopher Drexler and Graz City Councillor for Culture Günter Riegler. "Klanglicht proves that art has the power to inspire even large crowds," says Drexler, scattering flowers to the organizers.

LH Christopher Drexler, Birgit Lill-Schnabl, Bernhard Rinner and City Councillor Günter Riegler at the program presentation. (Bild: Thomas Luef)
LH Christopher Drexler, Birgit Lill-Schnabl, Bernhard Rinner and City Councillor Günter Riegler at the program presentation.
(Bild: Thomas Luef)

"Krone" BonusCard holders are once again in luck as they receive tickets at a reduced price of 8 euros(vorteilswelt.krone.at/klanglicht). All further information about the festival can be found at www.klanglicht.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
