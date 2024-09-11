This year’s festival makes dreams come true

The motto of this year's festival is "Dreams", which will be realized over three evenings. A total of 24 installations by international artists at 17 locations in the city center of Graz can be admired this year, plus four "Points of Interest", which complement the festival program well in terms of content. Incidentally, 13 of these works can be seen free of charge, only four locations require a festival pass. One of these is the Dom im Berg, where the Graz collective MO:YA will once again be working its magic. Kasematten, Schauspielhaus and Next Liberty also require a pass. In the latter, an exciting work by Fischli & Weiss can be seen, with which the artists won the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale in 2003.