Graz Klanglicht
This year’s festival makes dreams come true
The Klanglicht Festival will once again enchant its visitors this year: from October 24 to 26, glowing, sounding works of art will be luring visitors to 17 locations in the city center of Graz.
The motto of this year's festival is "Dreams", which will be realized over three evenings. A total of 24 installations by international artists at 17 locations in the city center of Graz can be admired this year, plus four "Points of Interest", which complement the festival program well in terms of content. Incidentally, 13 of these works can be seen free of charge, only four locations require a festival pass. One of these is the Dom im Berg, where the Graz collective MO:YA will once again be working its magic. Kasematten, Schauspielhaus and Next Liberty also require a pass. In the latter, an exciting work by Fischli & Weiss can be seen, with which the artists won the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale in 2003.
The work "Ungeheuer" by Hartung & Trenz in the Joanneum Quarter will be spectacular, but the "Museum of the Moon" in the parish church also promises great things. And with the help of the cathedral organists, Laurenz Theinert will be playing in Graz Cathedral for the first time this year. The Antoniuskirche will host works by design students from the FH Joanneum.
Old and new masters
The artists from OchoReSotto will of course once again be taking part, this time performing on the front of the opera house. And the Young Masters Exhibition can be admired in the Schloßbergstollen. There you will find contributions from young sound and light artists.
The two Klanglicht masterminds, Bernhard Rinner and Birgit Lill-Schnabl from Bühnen Graz, have once again put together a great program with a great deal of dedication, thus anchoring the festival even more firmly in Graz. This is also appreciated by Governor Christopher Drexler and Graz City Councillor for Culture Günter Riegler. "Klanglicht proves that art has the power to inspire even large crowds," says Drexler, scattering flowers to the organizers.
"Krone" BonusCard holders are once again in luck as they receive tickets at a reduced price of 8 euros(vorteilswelt.krone.at/klanglicht). All further information about the festival can be found at www.klanglicht.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.