“Take The A Train” festival is postponed

According to the current forecast, the main focus of the rain will be in the south of Austria on Thursday and will shift to the east on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the largest amounts of rain are expected in the area from northern Burgenland to Vienna, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Upper Styria and Salzburg. "The further development is still very uncertain, but at the beginning of next week it could continue to rain heavily at times, especially in the eastern half of Austria," says Geosphere.