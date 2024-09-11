Bad weather
“Take The A Train” festival is postponed
Due to the bad weather forecast for the weekend, the "Take The A Train" main stage on the station forecourt has been canceled. The planned program will be moved to Haus Elisabeth in Plainstraße.
Austria is facing a massive change in the weather: the experts at Geosphere Austria have issued rain, snow and wind warnings for Thursday until the beginning of next week due to a massive cold front. Flooding and mudslides are also expected. "In higher regions, snowfall with problems on traffic routes and power lines," it said in a press release.
"On Thursday, a cold front will move into Austria from the northwest and an area of low pressure will form over northern Italy. As a result, cold and humid air masses will mix over Austria and very large amounts of rain are expected in many regions over the next few days," said meteorologist Harald Seidl from Geosphere Austria. Considerable amounts of fresh snow will also fall on the mountains. In the short term, it may even snow below 1,000 meters - and therefore in many valleys.
According to the current forecast, the main focus of the rain will be in the south of Austria on Thursday and will shift to the east on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, the largest amounts of rain are expected in the area from northern Burgenland to Vienna, Lower Austria, Upper Austria, Upper Styria and Salzburg. "The further development is still very uncertain, but at the beginning of next week it could continue to rain heavily at times, especially in the eastern half of Austria," says Geosphere.
