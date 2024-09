Finally a sense of achievement for tennis ace Grabher

Since Julia Grabher had to undergo wrist surgery in the fall of 2023, she has been struggling to recapture her old successes. The former world number 54, who is currently ranked 869th in the WTA world rankings, was only able to win three matches on the tour after the operation - until Wednesday. That was when she celebrated a clear 6:3, 6:0 victory against Croatian Iva Primorac (WTA no. 386) in Reus.