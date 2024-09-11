Free advice
The myth that the partner inherits everything “anyway”
40 Carinthian notaries want to correct legal misconceptions about inheritance and provisions with free advice.
Last year, hundreds of Carinthians took up the offer from notaries between Bad St. Leonhard and Winklern for a free initial consultation or a free extract from the land register - and Chamber President Werner Stein is expecting another rush at this year's Pension and Real Estate Weeks: "There is great interest in legal topics; above all, there is still so much half-knowledge that leads to problems."
For example, the myth that you don't need a will because your partner will automatically inherit your house. Notary Katharina Haiden-Fill: "As soon as there are children and people entitled to a compulsory portion - such as parents - things look different again." 2.4 million Austrians have therefore already registered a will. However, inheritance is not everything - so personal provision is becoming increasingly important.
Which trusted person, which decisions?
This doesn't just mean medical directives, but also regulations as to which trusted person can make decisions if necessary in order to avoid a court-appointed adult representative. There is also information about this - until October 9 in all 40 notary's offices as well as on September 28 in Klagenfurt and on October 5 in Villach.
