One lane passable
After severe weather: B 317 is open again from Wednesday
The Friesacherstraße (B317) between Scheifling (Styria) and Friesach (Carinthia), which was badly damaged by storms on August 26, will be open to traffic again on Wednesday, at least in one lane. Two sections of the road will be closed to traffic until the end of October.
On 26 August, floods washed out or tore away the roadway in ten places over a length of one kilometer, and a 50-meter-long retaining wall threatened to break off. "Now that the wall has been secured and most of the damage has been repaired, the total closure can be lifted from 9 a.m. on Wednesday and the B 317 can be driven on in at least one lane again. Two sections of the road will continue to be repaired while traffic remains open until the end of October. In total, the renovation costs will amount to around 550,000 euros," said Styrian Transport Minister and Deputy Governor Anton Lang.
In order to keep the total closure as short as possible, several excavators and special equipment worked in parallel to restore and secure the road. Over 1,000 tons of armourstones were moved and over 500 excavator hours were spent restoring the destroyed embankments. To secure the undermined retaining wall, a 100 square meter and 20 centimeter thick shotcrete shell was applied and connected with nails up to nine meters long.
Difficult work
The work proved to be extremely difficult as it could only be carried out from a basket attached to a crane jib. "Due to the unfavorable geology, an additional 34 vertical piles up to twelve meters deep had to be installed at the foot of the retaining wall and connected with a shotcrete beam along the entire length of the wall," said project manager and geologist Marc-André Rapp from the road maintenance service.
Until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, cars will continue to be diverted via Murtalstraße (B 96), Lambachbichlstraße (L 513) and St.-Lambrechter-Straße (L 502). Trucks over 7.5 tons must take a wide detour via Obdacher Straße (B 78).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.