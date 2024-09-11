After severe weather: B 317 is open again from Wednesday

On 26 August, floods washed out or tore away the roadway in ten places over a length of one kilometer, and a 50-meter-long retaining wall threatened to break off. "Now that the wall has been secured and most of the damage has been repaired, the total closure can be lifted from 9 a.m. on Wednesday and the B 317 can be driven on in at least one lane again. Two sections of the road will continue to be repaired while traffic remains open until the end of October. In total, the renovation costs will amount to around 550,000 euros," said Styrian Transport Minister and Deputy Governor Anton Lang.