Politics and young talent
Parental leave regulation for mayors before resolution
Next week, on September 17, the Styrian state parliament will pass a new parental leave regulation for mayors and municipal councillors. They will soon be able to go on maternity leave for up to one year - in some cases, they will also continue to receive 50% of their salary.
The amendment to the law is intended to "make the duties of a public mandate and the function of mayor more compatible with family life (...) than before", according to the motion tabled by the SPÖ and ÖVP in the Petitions Committee; we reported. Specifically, it is possible to take up to one year's parental leave to care for a child up to the age of three or a person in need of care.
Local councillors miss out financially
This applies to local councillors as well as mayors. However, while there is no financial compensation for local councillors, mayors are to continue to receive 50 percent of their salary if they relinquish their office for longer than three months. The amount of remuneration varies depending on the size of the municipality: for 1500 inhabitants, the head of the municipality receives 5175 euros gross per month, for 12,000 it is 9,700 (for full-time office).
In both cases, a substitute member of the municipal council is appointed for the period of absence or another mayor is elected. In fact, there have only been two cases in Austria where a mayor has become a mother during her term of office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.