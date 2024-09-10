Prince William breaks his silence: “The road ahead”

"Living from day to day"

"My focus now is to stay cancer free. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to live from day to day," Kate emphasized. Despite everything that has happened, she is entering this phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and gratitude for life. Kate assured all cancer patients of her support. The future Queen made it public in March that she was being treated with chemotherapy for cancer.