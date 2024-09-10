First appearance
Prince William breaks his silence: “The road ahead”
Prince William has opened up to fans' well wishes in his first public appearance since the emotional news of Princess Kate's cancer.
During his trip to Llanelli in South Wales, where he celebrated Welsh sport and culture, the Prince of Wales was greeted with warm words from fans of the royal family. Many spoke to him about the good news that Princess Kate's chemotherapy is over.
"Good news"
"We're so glad she's getting better!" people shouted at him, according to the Mirror. A 74-year-old lady also expressed her joy at Kate's progress, to which William responded with moving words: "Thank you so much! It's good news, but we still have a long way to go."
William made it clear that the road to full recovery is far from over, even if the support of the fans is strengthening the royal couple in these difficult times.
A tough nine months
These words show how fragile happiness is after Kate's cancer diagnosis - a reality that the princess herself emphasized in her video message published on Monday.
"The past nine months have been incredibly hard for us as a family," Kate's message read. "Life as you know it can change in a single moment, and we've had to find a way to navigate through stormy waters and an unknown path." Kate emphasized that a "journey" with cancer is complex, scary and unpredictable.
"With humility, it brings you face to face with your own weaknesses in a way you've never thought about before and with that comes a new perspective on everything." William and she would have thought about simple but important things in life that seemed normal to many people.
"Living from day to day"
"My focus now is to stay cancer free. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my road to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to live from day to day," Kate emphasized. Despite everything that has happened, she is entering this phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and gratitude for life. Kate assured all cancer patients of her support. The future Queen made it public in March that she was being treated with chemotherapy for cancer.
Images from Kate's moving video:
Kate's illness wasn't the only bad news the Royal Family had to cope with this year. Her father-in-law King Charles III (75) is also being treated for an undisclosed cancer. In the summer, Charles' sister Princess Anne (73) also had to spend several days in hospital because she was presumably hit on the head by a horse in an accident.
