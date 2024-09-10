Tears in court: couple charged with terrorism

When asked by the presiding judge, the then 15-year-old gave an insight into her radicalization: she came from a Christian family in Upper Austria, but lived in Vienna. At some point, she finally started to look into religion: "I thought to myself that it didn't make sense for me to be a Christian. I don't believe in Christianity and I don't understand it either. Islam is clear. When I read the Koran, I understand what it means." She eventually met radical Islamists in a mosque and wanted to be like them.