Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

With a hijacked poster

“Not credible”: NEOS warn against Nehammer

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 13:40

Chancellor Karl Nehammer and his ÖVP can assure us as often as they like that they stand for the center of society and do not want to work with "dangerous people" like FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, but the NEOS do not believe them. On Tuesday, NEOS chairwoman Beate Meinl-Reisinger therefore warned of a new edition of Türkis-Blau - with a hijacked ÖVP poster.

comment0 Kommentare

According to Meinl-Reisinger, she is worried "that the ÖVP is not credible with its rejection of the FPÖ". Under no circumstances should there be a kind of "Ibiza 2.0" after the election, she said from behind a pink desk set up in the government district on Vienna's Minoritenplatz. Behind her were two slightly modified ÖVP election posters featuring Nehammer and the following slogan: "With security with the FPÖ".

The NEOS also have their own posters, but this time party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger presented ÖVP posters. (Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)
The NEOS also have their own posters, but this time party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger presented ÖVP posters.
(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

Meinl-Reisinger advertised her own party as a possible driving force in a "reform coalition" and reiterated her statement that she does not want any blue politicians in any government.

Federal anthem as background music
The appearance was unintentionally accompanied by the Austrian national anthem played by military music at a reception in front of the Hofburg. The NEOS leader was happy to pick up the ball, after all, the National Council elections are about the future of the Republic: "Who will get the pen in their hand to continue writing Austria's history?"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf