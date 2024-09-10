“Not credible”: NEOS warn against Nehammer

According to Meinl-Reisinger, she is worried "that the ÖVP is not credible with its rejection of the FPÖ". Under no circumstances should there be a kind of "Ibiza 2.0" after the election, she said from behind a pink desk set up in the government district on Vienna's Minoritenplatz. Behind her were two slightly modified ÖVP election posters featuring Nehammer and the following slogan: "With security with the FPÖ".