With a hijacked poster
“Not credible”: NEOS warn against Nehammer
Chancellor Karl Nehammer and his ÖVP can assure us as often as they like that they stand for the center of society and do not want to work with "dangerous people" like FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, but the NEOS do not believe them. On Tuesday, NEOS chairwoman Beate Meinl-Reisinger therefore warned of a new edition of Türkis-Blau - with a hijacked ÖVP poster.
According to Meinl-Reisinger, she is worried "that the ÖVP is not credible with its rejection of the FPÖ". Under no circumstances should there be a kind of "Ibiza 2.0" after the election, she said from behind a pink desk set up in the government district on Vienna's Minoritenplatz. Behind her were two slightly modified ÖVP election posters featuring Nehammer and the following slogan: "With security with the FPÖ".
Meinl-Reisinger advertised her own party as a possible driving force in a "reform coalition" and reiterated her statement that she does not want any blue politicians in any government.
Federal anthem as background music
The appearance was unintentionally accompanied by the Austrian national anthem played by military music at a reception in front of the Hofburg. The NEOS leader was happy to pick up the ball, after all, the National Council elections are about the future of the Republic: "Who will get the pen in their hand to continue writing Austria's history?"
