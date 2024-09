Dream job as a game designer: THIS is the advice of the Smart10 inventor

For Arno Steinwender, it all starts with a routine medical check-up. No, not for himself. Rather, all hell breaks loose on the farm once again when the vet drops by. Pigs, cows, roosters and co. are in no mood for necessary examinations and run around excitedly. So what to do? Obviously: help the farmer catch the animals - to get the stamps in their health passports that the doctor is hoping for ...