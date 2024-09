Styrian Red Cross presents emergency call watch

In contrast to the other three variants, "Livo" is not recognizable as an emergency call system, but looks like a "normal" wristwatch. But this watch can do more: by pressing the crown on the side, an emergency call is made and voice contact is established with the RK control center. At the same time, the location coordinates are transmitted and the necessary measures are initiated. Livo" no longer requires a base station and can be used throughout Styria.