One is still free

Burglar duo stole like ravens: 68 offenses

Nachrichten
10.09.2024 13:00

A Tunisian (27) and a Moroccan (31) stole like ravens in five districts in Upper and Lower Austria. The duo is said to have 68 offenses to their name. The younger one is in custody in Wels, the older one is still free.

comment0 Kommentare

A Tunisian (27) and a Moroccan (31) were identified as commercial offenders following extensive investigations by Lambach police with the support of the KKD (Coordinated Criminal Investigation Service) Vöcklabruck, and the younger man was arrested and taken to Wels prison. The two men are accused of committing a series of car break-ins and other thefts of luggage on public transport and in railroad station areas in the districts of Wels-Land, Vöcklabruck, Gmunden, Amstetten and Melk on several nights. 

Moving between the crime scenes on bicycles
The 27-year-old also stole several bicycles, which he used to move between the crime scenes. The perpetrators stole all valuables, mainly cash, ATM cards, electronic devices, sunglasses and perfume, from unlocked cars parked in front of houses and garages. By stealing several ATM cards, the criminals were able to purchase goods from cigarette machines and withdraw cash from ATM terminals on several occasions.

Caught in Lower Austria
On June 27, 2024, immediately after another series of car thefts in Krummnußbaum (Lower Austria), the Tunisian was entered and arrested by the local police with stolen goods. Due to the investigations already carried out by Lambach police, the suspect was transferred to Wels prison and is still in custody. During his interrogation, he confessed to all the crimes he was charged with and stated that he had needed money for food. 

The Moroccan is on the run
He is also charged with the proven acquisition, possession and consumption of cocaine and marijuana and also confessed to this. The 31-year-old Moroccan national is currently on the run. Thanks to cross-district cooperation, the two suspects were able to prove and clear up a total of 68 offences at several locations in five districts in Upper Austria and Lower Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
