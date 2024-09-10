Burglar duo stole like ravens: 68 offenses

Caught in Lower Austria

On June 27, 2024, immediately after another series of car thefts in Krummnußbaum (Lower Austria), the Tunisian was entered and arrested by the local police with stolen goods. Due to the investigations already carried out by Lambach police, the suspect was transferred to Wels prison and is still in custody. During his interrogation, he confessed to all the crimes he was charged with and stated that he had needed money for food.



The Moroccan is on the run

He is also charged with the proven acquisition, possession and consumption of cocaine and marijuana and also confessed to this. The 31-year-old Moroccan national is currently on the run. Thanks to cross-district cooperation, the two suspects were able to prove and clear up a total of 68 offences at several locations in five districts in Upper Austria and Lower Austria.