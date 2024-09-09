Austria’s midfield engine sticks to mom’s plan

After moving from Seekirchen to Maxglan in the summer of 2023, the 22-year-old quickly played his way into the starting eleven. This season, the German finally got the ball rolling. He has already scored his third and fourth goals of the season against the Tennengauers and provided the perfect assist four times. New weapon discoveredIn addition, he now has another weapon: "He's playing well, which of course pleases and helps us. He has already scored his second goal of the season with his left foot! He's also put a lot of work into it, so I'm particularly pleased," beams his manager.