Points guarantor
Austria’s midfield engine sticks to mom’s plan
After six games in the Regionalliga West, Austria Salzburg are still on maximum points. Aaron Boold Volkert is a big guarantee for this.He is not thinking much about the future and is taking everything in his stride.
Six games have been played so far in the Regionalliga West season. And Austria are living up to their role as favorites and their own promotion ambitions. The Violets have yet to drop a point and are leading the table with aplomb.
"We know it's going to be a tough season, we have 18 points from six games and simply have to continue to do our homework," said coach Christian Schaider, remaining focused on the big picture. This was also the case last weekend in Kuchl. The three points were never in danger against the "Devils" and in the end it was a commanding 3:0 win. "We were really strong in possession, almost flawless." Aaron Boold Volkert is another player who is currently almost flawless.
I want to build on the end of last season, just make sure I stay fit, that's the most important thing. And perform week in, week out, then the results will come all by themselves
Aaron Boold Volkert
After moving from Seekirchen to Maxglan in the summer of 2023, the 22-year-old quickly played his way into the starting eleven. This season, the German finally got the ball rolling. He has already scored his third and fourth goals of the season against the Tennengauers and provided the perfect assist four times. New weapon discoveredIn addition, he now has another weapon: "He's playing well, which of course pleases and helps us. He has already scored his second goal of the season with his left foot! He's also put a lot of work into it, so I'm particularly pleased," beams his manager.
And the difference player himself? He's staying grounded and just wants to do his bit: "I want to build on the end of last season, just make sure I stay fit, that's the most important thing. And perform week in, week out, then the results will come naturally." The midfielder has been delivering such results for a long time, but nothing has (yet) come of a professional engagement.
He's not stressing about it, he's letting a possible career come to him: "I've learned that you shouldn't look too much into the future. My mom always said that if something isn't meant to be, then a higher power has something else planned for you. It's cheesy, but I like to believe that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.