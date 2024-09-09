One of the European Championship heroes has already been to Alcatraz prison

The luck that was missing on Alcatraz came back in the Prater

Toni had no luck either - so the US roller won 12:11. Significant: Griffin was the first to console the Austrian: "You were the better player." But Blazan didn't really realize it. He hid under a towel for minutes, muttering again and again: "For one point, that can't be true." 11 years later, another point decided the European Championship final against Serbia - this time for Austria and Blazan.