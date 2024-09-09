Vorteilswelt
Fighting with tough guys

One of the European Championship heroes has already been to Alcatraz prison

Nachrichten
09.09.2024 19:16

On Monday evening, Austria's heroes, who sensationally conquered the title at the 3x3 European Basketball Championship in Vienna's Prater at the end of August, will be guests on the Servus TV program Talk und Sport from Hangar-7. One of them has already breathed sifted air in the infamous Alcatraz prison outside San Francisco, where he fought with tough guys.

Nico Kaltenbrunner, Fabio Söhnel, Enis Murati and Toni Blazan wrote a piece of Austrian sporting history by winning the 3x3 European Basketball Championship title in front of the Vienna Ferris wheel. One of them has already been to the maximum security prison "The Rock" on Alcatraz, where he fought intense battles with tough guys in the inner courtyard.

Toni Blazan, Fabio Söhnel, Nico Kaltenbrunner and Enis Murati (from left to right) sensationally won the title at the 3x3 European Basketball Championships in front of the Vienna Ferris wheel.
Toni Blazan, Fabio Söhnel, Nico Kaltenbrunner and Enis Murati (from left to right) sensationally won the title at the 3x3 European Basketball Championships in front of the Vienna Ferris wheel.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/EVA MANHART / APA / picturedesk.com)

In the glare of the spotlights at the time, mountains of muscles, tattoos, diamond earrings, hoods pulled down to the forehead and flashing gaps between teeth were visible. Many players at the "Red Bull King of the Rock", the biggest streetball tournament in the world, looked like the clichéd gangsters you might imagine.

Toni Blazan breathed sifted air in the maximum security prison "The Rock" on Alcatraz in 2013.
Toni Blazan breathed sifted air in the maximum security prison "The Rock" on Alcatraz in 2013.
(Bild: Alexander Schirasi-Fard)

As one of the youngest, Toni showed no fear
Toni Blazan was among the 64 starters in 2013. The then Bundesliga player from St. Pölten, who had won the Austrian qualifier for the basketball spectacle in San Francisco presented by the "Krone", was one of the youngest at the age of 21. But he showed no fear right from the start. In the first five-minute fight, Olushala Ajanaku was a great caliber. Toni shone with three-point shots, great dribbling and strong defense - and won 13:12.

NBA superstar Blake Griffin (right), who retired this year, was impressed by Toni Blazan (left) at the Red Bull King of the Rock on Alcatraz in 2013.
NBA superstar Blake Griffin (right), who retired this year, was impressed by Toni Blazan (left) at the Red Bull King of the Rock on Alcatraz in 2013.
(Bild: Alexander Schirasi-Fard)

NBA superstar Blake Griffin nods in approval
A certain Blake Griffin, then NBA superstar with the Los Angeles Clippers and ambassador of the tournament, nodded in approval. Toni demolished his next opponent from Azerbaijan 14:2 and when the Austrian had also eliminated the American Yahosubia Craig 12:11, TV legend and NBA expert Ric Bucher asked enthusiastically: "Who is that kid?" Two-time tournament winner Hugh "Baby Shaq" Jones, who had already been eliminated in round two, asked himself the same question.

Toni Blazan put in a strong performance eleven years ago at the Red Bull King of the Rock.
Toni Blazan put in a strong performance eleven years ago at the Red Bull King of the Rock.
(Bild: © Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool)

With a mighty butt sovereignty under the basket
The 120-kg hunk Santwon Latunde then awaited in the quarter-finals. The American immediately sent Blazan to the tarmac with a foul. But Toni did not let him get the better of him. However, defending against the colossus, who had the upper hand under the basket with his mighty backside, was brutally difficult. Toni countered with long-range shots and pace. He played, his opponent destroyed.

That's how spectacular the backdrop was for Blazan's participation in the Red Bull King of the Rock in 2013.
That's how spectacular the backdrop was for Blazan's participation in the Red Bull King of the Rock in 2013.
(Bild: Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool)

The luck that was missing on Alcatraz came back in the Prater
Toni had no luck either - so the US roller won 12:11. Significant: Griffin was the first to console the Austrian: "You were the better player." But Blazan didn't really realize it. He hid under a towel for minutes, muttering again and again: "For one point, that can't be true." 11 years later, another point decided the European Championship final against Serbia - this time for Austria and Blazan.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Matthias Mödl
