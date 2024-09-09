New crime series
Watch “Trost und Rath” before anyone else!
The crime series "Trost und Rath" starts with a gripping first case: With krone.at you will be the first to see the series opener! Win 10 x 2 tickets for the exclusive press and crew screening of the first part of the new crime series on ServusTV on Wednesday, September 18, at the Votivkino Vienna and meet the main actors Michael Ostrowski and Bea Brocks live on location. Find out how you can take part and take advantage of the double chance to win here!
"Trost und Rath" is the first exciting case of the unconventional Graz detective Armin Trost (Michael Ostrowski) and his colleague Annette Rath (Bea Brocks). With his unconventional investigative methods, Armin Trost regularly drives his superior (Robert Reinagl) and his affected colleague Reinhard Hinterher (Dominik Warta) to despair - and himself into suspension.
He has just been released from duty once again for his involvement in a hostage-taking when a musician is murdered - at an event in honor of the star of the Styrian folk music scene Moritz Montblanc (Andreas Kiendl), of all people.
The investigating detective Annette Rath (Bea Brocks) needs to be particularly sensitive. Will it help that Trost is investigating on his own and undercover? When a second artist also dies mysteriously, carrying a diabolical message, the question arises as to whether evil forces are at work. Is the devil dancing in Graz?
The screenplay for the film, based on the crime novel "Death Dances in Graz" by Robert Preis, was written by Nikolaus Leytner and Anton Maria Aigner. The film is directed by Nikolaus Leytner ("Der Trafikant", "Tatort"). Other roles are played by Thomas Mraz, Dominik Maringer and Linde Prelog, among others.
Take part and win
krone.at is now giving away 10 x 2 tickets for the exclusive press and crew screening of the first part of the new crime series "Trost und Rath" on Wednesday, September 18, from 1:30 pm (admission 1 pm) at the Votivkino in Vienna. In addition to the main actors Michael Ostrowski and Bea Brocks, numerous other actors and crew members will be present.
Simply take part using the entry form below - and even double your chance of winning by subscribing to our "Guten Morgen" newsletter now.
The closing date for entries is September 16, 2024, 9 a.m. All further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
