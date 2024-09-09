Defendant denies attempted murder for the third time

"A flexible approach to the truth"

From her statements, but also from the witness statements, there are different versions of what could have happened on the night of the crime. For example, the accused's former lover had told the police that his girlfriend had called him and said that her husband was lying in bed bleeding. However, this phone call took place more than an hour before the actual time of the crime, the presiding judge wondered. When confronted with contradictions, the woman usually responded with "I don't know"; she had already referred to gaps in her memory several times during the interrogations.